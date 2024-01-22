Ram Temple idol consecration: 11 lakh 'laddus' distributed in Amravati; Fadnavis hails PM

Amravati, Jan 22 (PTI) Eleven lakh 'laddus' were distributed in a function in Amravati in Maharashtra to mark the idol consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Monday.

The event, which was organised by local MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana, was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Fadnavis was felicitated on the occasion for being a 'karsevak' (volunteer of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement in the 1990s) and was given a saffron shawl along with a bow and arrow.

"Today is a historic day for India. We have emerged from the shadows of slavery. This celebration is a testament to our unity and strength as nation," Fadnavis said.

He hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fulfilling the dreams of Indians by ensuring the Ram Temple is built in Ayodhya.

"After 500 years, Ram Lalla has returned to his rightful place in Ayodhya," the senior BJP leader said. PTI COR BNM BNM