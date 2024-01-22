Ram temple idol consecration: RSS workers celebrate 'deepotsav' at Nagpur headquarters

Nagpur, Jan 22 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh workers celebrated the idol consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya by organising 'deepotsav" at the outfit's headquarters in Mahal area of Nagpur on Monday evening.

They lit earthen lamps and shouted slogans hailing Lord Ram in the presence of senior functionaries of the outfit.

The consecration of the Ram Lalla idol was held amid religious fervour in the newly built temple in Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in the 'pran pratishtha' rituals in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

In another event, 6000 kilograms of 'Ram halwa' was prepared at Koradi Mahalaxmi Temple here in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

A 4000 square foot 'rangoli' was also created by 100 artists at a ground in Bajaj Nagar here. PTI COR BNM BNM