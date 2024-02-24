Ram temple in Ayodhya receives donations of around Rs 25 crore

Ayodhya (UP), Feb 24 (PTI) The newly constructed Ram temple has received donations, including 25 kg gold and silver ornament, of around Rs 25 crore in a month after the consecration ceremony on January 22, trust officials on Saturday said.

Prakash Gupta, office in charge of the Ram temple trust, said the amount of Rs 25 crore include cheques, drafts and cash deposited in the temple trust's office along with those deposited in the donation boxes.

"However, we are not aware of the online transactions done directly in the trust's bank accounts," he added.

Gupta said that a total of around 60 lakh devotees have had darshan since January 23.

"The devotion of Ram devotees is such that they are donating items made of silver and gold for Ram Lalla which cannot be used in Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple, despite this, considering the devotion of the devotees, Ram Mandir Trust is accepting jewellery, utensils and materials made of gold and silver," he said.

Gupta said the temple trust is expecting an increase in donations during the days of Ram Navami festival when about 50 lakh devotees will be present in Ayodhya.

Gupta further said the State Bank of India (SBI) has installed four automatic high-tech counting machines at Ram Janmabhoomi to control the heavy inflow of cash and expected offering during the Ram Navami.

"A dozen computerised counters have been made by the Trust to issue receipts and additional donation boxes are being kept at the temple premises by the Ram temple trust. Soon a big and well equipped counting room will be constructed at Ram temple premises," he said.

Anil Mishra, trustee of the Ram temple trust, said that for the valuation of gold and silver jewellery and precious materials received as gift to Ram Lalla, their melting and maintenance has been handed over to the Government of India Mint.

Mishra said along with this, an MoU has been signed between the SBI and the Trust.

According to the MoU, the SBI will take full responsibility of collection of donations, offerings, cheques, drafts and cash and deposit it in the bank, he added.

Mishra said that a team of the SBI started its work by increasing the staff and counting of donated cash is being done in two shifts daily. PTI COR CDN AS AS