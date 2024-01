Nagpur, Jan 19 (PTI) Five hundred kilograms of ‘kumkum’ leaves have been sent from Amravati in Maharashtra to Ayodhya for the idol consecration of the Ram temple on January 22.

Spiritual leaders Rajeshwar Mauli and Jitendranath Maharaj are taking the ‘kumkum’ leaves to the holy town in UP.

The function to mark their departure to Ayodhya on Thursday was attended by local MP Navneet Rana.

Kumkum leaves carry profound social and religious significance in India. PTI COR BNM NR