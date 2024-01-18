Ram temple inauguration: Bengal Guv writes to CS on security arrangements in state

Kolkata, Jan 18 (PTI) In response to concerns from opposition parties about a potential law and order crisis in West Bengal on the day of the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, Governor CV Ananda Bose wrote to chief Secretary BP Gopalika requesting details of the security arrangements in the state, according to a Raj Bhavan official.

The official confirmed that an email was sent to Gopalika and a physical copy would also be forwarded to the bureaucrat.

"The governor wants to know the arrangements made by the state government on January 22. He has sent an email to the chief secretary and a hard copy will soon reach the secretariat," the official told PTI.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee recently announced that she would hold a 'Sampriti Rally' on the day of the 'Pran Pratishtha' of the Ram temple.

In response to Banerjee's decision, leader of the opposition in the West Bengal assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, moved the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday requesting it to postpone the rally. PTI SCH MNB