Ram Temple inauguration: Farmers' group sends 10 tonnes of Wada Kolam rice for 'akshat'

Palghar, Jan 19 (PTI) A farmers' cooperative society in Wada in Palghar district in Maharashtra has sent 10 tonnes of the famed Kolam rice named after the region for preparation of 'akshat' that will be distributed as 'prasad' during the idol consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Wada Kolam rice, also known as Zini or Jhini rice, originates from the predominantly tribal region and is famous for its off-white colour smallish grain and unique aroma.

The Geographical Indication (GI) application for the rice was filed in July 2020 and the GI order was received for the item in October 2021.

'Akshat' is rice prepared with turmeric and ghee and is widely used as prasad at religious functions.

The consignment of 10 tonnes of Wada Kolam rice left Palghar two days ago, functionaries of the farmers' cooperative society said on Friday.

This was the least they could do to to contribute for such a momentous occasion, he said.