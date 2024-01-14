Ram temple: 'Kinnars' in Bareilly to do away with taking money for blessing children born on Jan 22

Bareilly (UP), Jan 14 (PTI) The ‘Kinnar’ community in Bareilly has said that they will not insist on taking the customary gifts and money from parents for blessing the children born on January 22, the day of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple.

"We will visit the houses of the families whose children are born on the day of ‘Pran Pratishtha’ at the temple and sing congratulatory songs," Sharda, a member of the community, said.

“We will not ask for ‘neg’ (money or gifts) from these families for blessing their newborns, but gladly accept whatever they offer us," they said.

Sharda, who pays the school fees of five children from underprivileged families every year, said that they are sending five lamps to every house in the area, so everybody can light the lamps in their homes on January 22.

“We are very fortunate to have darshan of Ram temple in our life. In the struggle that lasted about 500, many people passed away with an unfulfilled desire to see the temple of Lord Ram,” Sharda said.

They said that when Lord Ram was going to exile, everybody in Awadh started following him but then on his request, everyone except the Kinnars returned to Ayodhya.

They sang hymns in praise of Lord Ram and worshipped him for 14 years near the Tamsa river and when he returned to his kingdom, he was happy to see their devotion towards him and he gave them a ‘vardaan’ that if the Kinnars blessed the newborns by singing congratulatory songs, then the children would prosper in life, Sharda said.

"Today it is by the grace of Lord Ram that we give blessings to children. After January 22, we will go to Ayodhya to have darshan of ‘Ram Lalla’," Sharda said.

Naina Devi said that they will visit Ayodhya after the “Pran Pratishtha’ and also give gifts to the children born on January 22 “If nothing else, we will at least give a marigold flower," they said.

Saraswati Devi said that they will even bless children from poor families. “We have set a target of distributing one thousand lamps free of cost from door to door." Another member of the community, Gauri said that they along with some friends will sing the devotional songs of Lord Ram in the trains on January 22, and will invite every passenger to go to Ayodhya after the consecration ceremony.

Standing at Bareilly Junction, Shweta said that her team will give 50 kg of marigold flowers, as an invitation to the passengers on the train for a week. PTI COR NAV NB NB