Ram temple management makes arrangements for devotees amid heatwave

Ayodhya(UP), May 31 (PTI) In an attempt to provide respite to the devotees from heatwave, the management of Ram Temple has made several arrangements, including a help centre, water coolers and ORS for people standing in queues.

Arrangements have been put in place to ensure that devotees spend a minimum amount of time in the queues, a management official said.

Since the consecration ceremony in January, lakhs of devotees from across the country have been visiting Ram temple to pay obeisance to Lord Ram The devotees are also braving the extreme heatwaves that are prevailing in north India.

"The summer is at its peak and temperatures are touching the 50-degree Celsius mark. Considering this, we have set up a help centre for the devotees with over 500 chairs,” Prakash Gupta, In charge of the Ram temple trust camp office, told PTI Videos on Friday.

“Large desert coolers, water coolers and other facilities have been provided at the centre," he said.

Apart from the temple trust the local administration have also made arrangements for the devotees. Doctors in the district hospital have been asked to be ready to provide assistance to devotees affected by heat stroke or similar conditions.

Mohan, a devotee who reached the Ram Temple on Friday, told PTI Videos that the arrangements are good and provide a much needed respite from the heat.