Ram temple more than religious project; represents India's spiritual revival: Adityanath

Ghazipur (UP), Oct 11 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday emphasised that India's true essence lies in its spiritual consciousness, stating that as long as citizens act with devotion and a sense of nationalism, nothing can prevent India from emerging as a global leader.

He also praised the construction of the Ram Mandir, pointing out that its significance extends beyond being a religious project.

He made these remarks at the Prabuddhjan Samvad Sangam on 'National Unity and Social Harmony', held at the Siddhpeeth Shri Hathiaram Math in Ghazipur.

The chief minister pointed out that India's Sanatan Dharma tradition has never shown rigidity in modes of worship. However, he noted that the world still fails to understand the difference between dharma and panth (religious sect), an official statement said.

Adityanath remarked that the word secular was "secretly inserted" into Baba Saheb Ambedkar's Constitution, the statement added.

Highlighting the significance of the Sanatan tradition, religious tolerance, and spiritual wisdom in a global context, he stated, "We have never said that only those who visit temples are Hindus and those who don't are not. Our tradition embraces all." The chief minister expressed his privilege in receiving darshan of Bhagwati Maa Paramba Budhiya Devi and visiting the 900-year-old Math under the guidance of Mahamandaleshwar Swami Bhawani Nandan Yati Ji Maharaj. He highlighted that the Math functions not only as a spiritual centre but also as a platform for public welfare and fostering national unity.

Adityanath underscored that the construction of the Ram temple is much more than a religious project; it represents India's spiritual revival. He recalled that when millions of devotees vowed, "Ram Lalla, Mandir wahi manayenge," many doubted its feasibility. However, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and with the blessings of revered saints, this pledge has been fulfilled, he added.

From the foundation stone laid in 2020 to Lord Ram's enthronement in 2024, the entire journey stands as a testament to India's faith, unity, and resolve, Adityanath remarked.

Drawing inspiration from the Ramayana, the chief minister highlighted several initiatives in Ayodhya: naming the international airport after Maharshi Valmiki, installing statues of the seven sages and Tulsidas within the Ram temple complex, erecting a statue of Jatayu, and building shelters honouring Nishadraj, who first aided Lord Ram during his exile.

The Ghazipur Medical College has been dedicated to Vishwamitra, symbolising India's unity in diversity, Adityanath said. He added that these efforts demonstrate how a single spiritual thread unites India from north to south.

Adityanath emphasised that temples and Maths are not merely places of worship but pillars of national unity and social harmony, and when attempts to create discord based on caste or community arise, these institutions serve to unite society. He observed that history shows division weakens while unity strengthens.

He honoured the families of martyrs, including Veer Abdul Hameed and Mahavir Chakra awardee Ram Ugraha Pandey, stating that Ghazipur has produced countless brave sons and Gahmar village has given the maximum number of soldiers to the country.

Adityanath highlighted that the state government has delivered on its promises. Plans to spread Sanskrit education, renovate religious sites, and develop Ghazipur as a hub for tourism and spirituality are rapidly progressing. Development on the land of saints aims not only at material progress but also spiritual upliftment. He reiterated the government's principle, 'Paritranaya Sadhunam Vinashaya Cha Dushritam,' to protect the virtuous and take zero tolerance against evil.

He concluded by stating that India will only become strong when every citizen awakens their spiritual consciousness and aligns material progress with it. PTI CDN MPL MPL