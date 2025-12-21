Ram temple movement succeeded as message resonated in every heart: Sadhvi Ritambhara

Thane, Dec 21 (PTI) Religious leader Sadhvi Ritambhara on Sunday said the Ayodhya Ram temple movement succeeded despite the absence of social media or modern information technology because the message resonated authentically in every heart.

The struggle over the Ram Janmabhoomi issue was the culmination of a “resolution without an alternative”. “Our work is for Ram ji’s work,” she said, adding that the temple’s construction stands as a testament to what a determined, unified community can achieve.

Addressing an event in Thane, she said that the true fortification of the nation lies not just in physical might, but in the “authenticity of character” and the purging of internal divisions.

Human resolve has the power to “uproot mountains” and “turn stone into water”, but only if that strength is anchored in self-control, she said, calling for efforts to protect the oppressed. PTI COR NR