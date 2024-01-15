Ram temple ‘Pran Pratishtha’: Haryana govt declares dry day on Jan 22

Chandigarh, Jan 15 (PTI) The Haryana government has declared a 'dry day' on January 22 in view of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The announcement was made by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here on Monday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event here, Khattar said he has directed the concerned department that liquor vends should remain shut on January 22.

Several BJP-ruled states, including Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, have already declared a dry day on January 22.

The 'pran pratishtha' will take place on January 22. It will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries. PTI CHS VSD RHL