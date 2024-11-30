Ram temple priests to participate in cricket league in Ayodhya

Ayodhya (UP), Nov 30 (PTI) Priests of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will be seen in sportswear representing the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in a cricket league organised in the temple town.

The temple trust's team will be one of four teams in the Shri Ram Premiere Cricket League being held on December 22, the temple trust said.

Omkar Singh, the spokesperson of temple trust, told PTI, "All the four teams will play with each other at the cricket ground of a private college and the tournament will start at 9 am." The league will be a T20 cricket competition.

The single-day event will also feature teams of Larsen & Turbo, Tata Consultancy and Canara Bank.