Ram temple symbolic of spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat': LS Speaker Om Birla

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) The Lok Sabha on Saturday passed a resolution on the Ram temple in Ayodhya, with Speaker Om Birla describing the temple's construction as a historic achievement and saying it will give the values of hope and unity to future generations.

Advertisment

Reading out from the resolution at the end of a nearly four-hour-long discussion on "the construction of historic Shri Ram Temple and Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ramlala" in the House, he said after centuries of wait, the Ram temple in Ayodhya has ushered in a new era of good governance and public welfare.

Birla, who moved the resolution, noted that the temple is symbolic of the spirit of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat".

Soon after the Supreme Court delivered its verdict, the statement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi "inspired society about peace instead of a feeling of victory or defeat", Birla said, referring to the court's 2019 judgement in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title case.

Advertisment

He said that through this resolution, the members of the House appreciate the historic work accomplished in Ayodhya.

The temple being constructed in Ayodhya is not a structure created out of stones but is filled with the feelings of faith and belief, Birla said.

He recalled that ahead of the January 22 consecration ceremony at the temple, the prime minister visited various religious sites and gave a message of national unity.

Advertisment

"The prime minister played an unexampled role in uniting the entire nation on this auspicious occasion associated with Lord Ram. He followed the difficult rules with complete dedication for the ritual of consecration of the idol of Shri Ram Lalla," he said.

Birla noted that in fulfilment of this moment, a large part of the judiciary and society played a key role. "Our Constitution, dedicated to our democratic values ​​and justice for all, has been inspired by the ideals of Ram Rajya. The ideal of Ram Rajya was also in the heart of Pujya Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi). It is our good fortune that we all have witnessed the consecration of the idol of Ram Lalla in the beautiful temple of Ayodhya.

"January 22, 2024 is a date for the whole of India which has filled every corner of the country with immense joy and enthusiasm. There was a lot of discussion about Ram temple in different cultures around the world. A sea of ​​faith was seen rising everywhere. It has become a national festival, about which our generations will continue to be enthralled for ages," Birla said. PTI GJS NAB GJS ANB ANB