Ram temple trust chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das admitted in Lucknow hospital

Ayodhya (UP), Jan 21 (PTI) Ram Temple Trust president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das was referred to a private hospital in Lucknow after his health deteriorated on Wednesday, his associates said.

The 87-year-old seer has not taken any food for the past 36 hours and is suffering from continuous vomiting and diarrhoea, said his personal physician Dr S K Pathak.

A close associate of the priest, Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, said the seer's condition worsened, prompting doctors to refer him to Medanta Hospital in Lucknow. PTI COR KIS RUK RUK