Ram temple trust chief's condition stable, says Medanta Hospital

Ayodhya (UP), Jan 22 (PTI) The condition of Ram temple trust chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das on Thursday remained stable, and a team of doctors have been deputed for his treatment.

The 87-year-old seer was referred to Medanta Hospital in Lucknow on Wednesday after his health deteriorated.

Das has not taken food for the past 36 hours and is suffering from continuous vomiting and diarrhoea, said his personal physician, Dr S K Pathak.

A team of expert doctors, including Dr Dilip Dubey, Dr Abhay Verma (gastroenterologist) and Dr Rakesh Kapoor (urologist), Mahant is being treated, said a hospital statement.

Das was brought to Medanta Hospital's Emergency at 3 pm on Wednesday in an unconscious condition with an intestinal infection (diarrhoea) and was admitted to the ICU, it said, adding his condition is stable now.

Doctors from the Urology and Gastro departments are monitoring him, as well as neurologists, the hospital said.

The medical investigation is underway, and appropriate treatment will be given post the analysis, it said.

"Earlier, he had a urinary infection, lung infection. Sometimes, he doesn't eat food at all, so this causes problems. Right now he is in emergency. But we will keep him in the ICU," the hospital said. PTI COR ABN ABN AMJ AMJ