Ram temple trust finalises plans for second anniversary of consecration ceremony

Ayodhya (UP), Dec 13 (PTI) The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Saturday finalised plans for the second anniversary of the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple, with five-day religious rituals scheduled from December 27 to 31.

The decisions were taken at a meeting of the trust held at Maniram Das Chhavni here under the chairmanship of trust president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das. The rituals, which will culminate in the Dwadash Pratishtha event on December 31, will be conducted by Jagatguru Madhvacharya, trust sources said.

"A musical Ram Katha will be organised throughout the five days," the sources said, adding that noted bhajan singer Anoop Jalota will perform in praise of Ram Lalla. Singers Suresh Wadekar and Tripti Shakya will also participate in the devotional programmes.

According to the sources, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are expected to attend the event as chief guests.