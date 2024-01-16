Ram temple trust receives clothes for Ram Lalla weaved by '12 lakh' handicraftsmen

Lucknow, Jan 16 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday handed over to the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust special clothes, woven by "12 lakh handicraftsmen", for the idol of Ram in Ayodhya.

According to Pune-based Heritage Handweaving Revival Charitable Trust, the organiser of the campaign 'Do Dhaage Sri Ram Ke Liye', an estimated 10 to 15 lakh people were involved in weaving on handlooms in the district to create Vastras for Shree Ram Lalla Viraajman in Ayodhya.

The chief minister said the clothes have been woven by 12 lakh handicraftsmen in the fabric of devotion.

The chief minister thanked them for their efforts and handed over the clothes to Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji, the treasurer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra.

Suresh Joshi Bhaiya, senior patron of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, who was present on the occasion, also expressed his views, the UP government said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Adityanath said "curfew would no longer be imposed in the new Ayodhya, rather there would be 'sankirtan' (devotional songs' rendition) in the name of Lord Shri Ram".

"Bullets will never be fired here now, instead Ram devotees will get laddoos," he added, referring to the then chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav's order to open fire on kar sevaks marching towards Ayodhya in 1990.

Adityanath said now no one will dare to stop Panchkosi, 14 Kosi and 84 Kosi parikrama in Ayodhya.

Speaking at the programme held at the Chief Minister's residence, Adityanath said the name of Ram is chanted while sleeping, waking up, eating, in joy, in sorrow and even in the last journey of life.

Discussing the ongoing development works in Ayodhya, he said the temple town has got better connectivity from Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, everywhere.

"We are going to start helicopter service from Lucknow soon," the chief minister added. PTI NAV CK