Ram temple's foundation, its construction, dharm dhwaj hoisting important moments of my life: UP CM

Lucknow, Dec 6 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, its construction and the recent hoisting of the "Dharm Dhwaj" were important moments of his life.

Addressing the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in Delhi on Saturday, Adityanath asserted that the BJP will be winning the 2027 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

"I am the first chief minister to have served for such a long time in a large state like Uttar Pradesh," Adityanath said while taking questions at the summit.

"...it was an important moment in my life when after 500 years the foundation of the Ram temple was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ayodhya, the grand Ram temple was constructed in Ayodhya and the 'Dharm Dhwaj' was hoisted on the temple by the prime minister," Adityanath said.

"...in these three events, I was the only person whose three generations were completely associated with the (temple) movement," he added.

When asked to comment on the "...Kashi, Mathura baaki hai" slogan, Adityanath said, "We will reach all the places... Any community should have pride in its heritage. Efforts have started in that direction." "We are grateful to the Supreme Court, which gave a unanimous judgment after going through the facts and evidence presented. This is the biggest victory of India's democracy, that everybody accepted the judgment of the Supreme Court," he said.

"Today (December 6) is extremely important as the disputed structure was removed. Naturally, a 'kalank' (stain) was removed and the temple was built again," Adityanath said.

Babri Masjid was demolished on December 6, 1992.

Adityanath said UP aims to become a USD 1 trillion economy by 2029-30, adding that the ongoing pace of growth has been encouraging. He said the state's vision document being prepared based on 98 lakh public suggestions, outlines clear targets across 12 key sectors.

Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh has a crucial role to play in the Centre's goal of making India a USD 5 trillion economy by 2027 and a USD 30 trillion economy by 2047. PTI NAV CDN SKY SKY