Ram Vilas Paswan a symbol of social justice: PM Modi

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday praised former Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan as a symbol of social justice who was dedicated to public service, as he paid him tributes on his fifth death anniversary.

Modi said he was a popular leader from Bihar who always worked for the welfare of the deprived and exploited communities of the society.

"His contribution to politics as well as nation-building will always be remembered," he said.

A regional satrap from Bihar who hailed from the Dalit community, Paswan had friends across party lines in a political career spanning over more than five decades during which his sizeable popular support made him a draw for rival political alliances, more so after he quit the Janata Dal and founded the Lok Janshakti Party in 2000.

He left the Congress-led UPA to join hands with the BJP for the 2014 Lok Sabha polls and remained a minister in the Modi cabinet till his death.

His son and Lok Sabha MP Chirag Paswan is now a minister in the government and remains an important player in Bihar, where assembly polls will be held next month. PTI KR DV DV