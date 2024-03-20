Ram Vilas Paswan realised staying on side of power was important to make change: Harivansh

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) Often called the "weathervane of Indian politics", Ram Vilas Paswan realised that staying on the side of power was important to make a change, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh said at the launch of a biography of the Lok Janshakti Party founder.

Speaking at the launch of journalist Sobhana K Nair's book "Ram Vilas Paswan: The Weathervane of Indian Politics" on Tuesday, Harivansh said Paswan had enough examples in front of him to understand the results of being out of power.

"When we talk about Ram Vilas Paswan, he is often called the weatherman of Indian politics. I disagree with it. As far as I knew him, he was a leader of the tradition of (BR) Ambedkar and Kanshi Ram," he said.

Harivansh said Paswan had the example of Kanshi Ram in front of him.

"Ram Vilas (Paswan) understood the caste he came from, they are not politically significant. In Bihar, a Dalit politician, a staunch Gandhian, Bhola Paswan Shastri became chief minister three times, and was removed ... Babu Jagjivan Ram, after a point, to what extent could he use his capacity?" Harivansh, a JD(U) leader, said.

He added that Paswan knew he had to stay on the side of power to bring change.

Former JD(U) leader Pawan Verma, speaking at the same event, took a dig at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar without naming him and said the title of being the "weathervane of Indian politics" now belongs to another leader from Bihar.

"The art of moving the political lines and making the right decision today is a fine art, which has nothing to do with ideology because ideological differences between parties have become fluid in front of the mesmerising attraction of power," Verma said.

"The background from which he (Paswan) came, to prove his indispensability -- not just in Bihar but at a national level -- by an assessment of how elections will unfold, before elections, not after elections, some credit should be given," said Verma.

He added that the Socialist movement had potential, if it was not so fractious and tormented by "so many clashes of ego".

RJD MP Manoj Jha said personality-centric politics cut short "Bahujan politics".

"We are quick in writing obituaries. The idea of Bahujan politics will never die. It may face certain challenges," he said. PTI AO AO SZM