Ramachandraiah, Hari Prasad elected unopposed to AP Legislative Council under MLA quota

Amaravati, Jul 5 (PTI) C Ramachandraiah of the ruling TDP and P Hari Prasad of the Janasena party were elected unopposed as members of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council under the MLA quota on Friday.

Returning officer M Vijaya Raju at the Legislative Bhavan announced the election of Ramachandraiah and Hari Prasad.

“Friday was the last day to withdraw nominations for the two MLC vacancies under MLA quota in the Legislative Council and only two persons, Ramachandraiah and Prasad, filed their nominations, leading to their unopposed election,” said Raju in an official press release.

Ramachandraiah quit YSRCP in January prior to the elections and joined the TDP. PTI STH ROH