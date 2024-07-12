Ramaiah Memorial Hospital signs pact with New York-based Mount Sinai Health System

Bengaluru, Jul 12 (PTI) Ramaiah Memorial Hospital, a city based multi-super-specialty quaternary care hospital, on Friday signed an exclusive agreement with the New York-based Mount Sinai Health System with the aim of advancing healthcare services through collaborations.

In a statement, the hospital said the long-term collaboration agreement will provision Mount Sinai’s support to Ramaiah Memorial Hospital to advance the development of clinical competencies in select specialty areas, including oncology, cardiology, neurosciences, urology-nephrology.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr M R Jayaram, Chairman – Gokula Education Foundation, "...this significant collaboration with Mount Sinai in New York" is aimed at advancing "clinical excellence, enhancing patient care, safety, quality and further medical innovation and technology..." The collaboration will enable the periodic review of Ramaiah’s complex clinical cases by both hospitals' top experts across specialties to identify the best treatment options for patients.

“Together, we seek to provide the citizens of Bengaluru and the State of Karnataka with the highest international standards of healthcare to enhance their wellness and, thereby, their prosperity," Dr Szabi Dorotovics, President of Mount Sinai International said. PTI AMP AMP ANE