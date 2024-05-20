Ramakrishna Mission Ashram attacked in Bengal after Mamata's hate speech

New Delhi: After West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee threatened Ramakrishna Mission, ISKCON and Bharat Sevashram Sangha, the Ramakrishna Mission Ashram in Jalpaiguri was attacked in the early hours of Monday.

Advertisment

The mission filed a formal police complaint.

BJP IT cell head and Bengal co-in-charge Amit Malviya took to X and said, “This is the worst thing Mamata Banerjee could have done to West Bengal.”

“After she threatened Ramakrishna Mission, Bharat Sevashram Sangh and ISKCON from an open stage, criminals, with firearms and daggers entered Ramakrishna Mission Ashram under Kotwali PS in Jalpaiguri, and attacked the monks, broke CCTV, brandish firearms, forcefully detained the Sadhus and threw them on streets,” he added.

Advertisment

“This is nothing less than a Talibani regime,” Malviya said.

This is the worst thing Mamata Banerjee could have done to West Bengal.



After she threatened Ramakrishna Mission, Bharat Sevashram Sangh and ISKCON from an open stage, criminals, with firearms and daggers entered Ramakrishna Mission Ashram under Kotwali PS in Jalpaiguri, and… pic.twitter.com/udlzoQ3hMa — Amit Malviya (मोदी का परिवार) (@amitmalviya) May 20, 2024

During an election rally in Goghat under Arambagh Lok Sabha constituency on Saturday, Banerjee had alleged, "Some monks of the Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangha are working under the influence of BJP leaders in Delhi. We are identifying them who all are favouring BJP. They are distroying the country."