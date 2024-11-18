Ramakrishna Mission Ashram demands judicial probe or CBI inquiry into clashes on premises

Shimla, Nov 18 (PTI) A day after seven people were injured in a clash between two groups on the premises of the Ramkrishna Mission Ashram here, its members on Monday demanded a judicial inquiry or CBI probe into the violence allegedly over the ownership of the ashram property.

Advertisment

The clashes occurred Saturday night on the premises located near the Vidhan Sabha. Four FIRs have been registered against more than 25 people from both the groups.

Addressing mediapersons here on Monday, ashram trustee Lalit Thakur and secretary Swami Tanmahimanand said they wrote to the police on November 7 anticipating that some people can make an attempt to take over the ashram but no cognisance was taken.

"The situation could have been averted if the police had taken timely action," Tanmahimanand said, demanding a judicial inquiry or CBI probe into the incident.

Advertisment

Noting that ashram members have also been booked, they questioned the role of Shimla superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi in the whole incident and said the trespassers were allowed to leave without their identity being noted.

Swami Tanmahimanand said the clash was between the people associated with the Ramakrishna Mission Ashram, Shimla and land grabbers/trespassers, led by Vishal Sharma, who was once ashram's gardener and who later made a fake trust.

The clash was not between the members of the ashram and those of the Himalayan Brahmo Samaj, he added.

Advertisment

He said the court has restrained Vishal Sharma and some union leaders from using the name Himalayan Brahmo Samaj for their trust.

When contacted, Superintendent of Police Gandhi said the ashram has been provided police protection for months.

Four FIRs have been registered against more than 25 people from both the groups in connection with the clashes and some of them have been identified.

Advertisment

He said police are also analysing call details record (CDR) to ascertain who called people on the premises and instigated them.

A large number of people, including elderly women, entered the ashram premises on Saturday evening to perform prayers and wished to continue their prayers into the night.

But the members of the Ramakrishna Mission Ashram, who are in possession of the property objected to it, saying the ashram closes for the night, Gandhi said.

Advertisment

Anticipating a possible takeover attempt, the ashram authorities called the police and administration for assistance, said ashram office bearers.

According to the SP, it was a sensitive issue as it involves religious sentiments, hence police and administrative officials arrived at the sport to resolve the matter through mediation.

However, when the devotees completed their prayers and agreed to leave, a woman, who was among the people gathered by the Ramakrishna Mission, allegedly threw a chair on the other group, triggering stone-pelting and violence that left seven injured, including three police personnel, the SP said. PTI BPL TIR TIR