Ramakrishna Mission president dies at 95

Kolkata, Mar 26 (PTI) President of Ramakrishna Mission Swami Smaranananda died due to old age ailments at the age of 95 on Tuesday night.

He became the 16th president of the order in 2017, the RK Mission said in a statement.

“Srimat Swami Smarananandaji Maharaj, most revered President Maharaj of the Ramakrishna Math & Ramakrishna Mission attained Mahasamadhi today at 8.14 pm,” the statement read.

The monk was admitted to Ramakrishna Mission Seva Pratishthan on January 29 with an existing urinary tract infection. He later developed respiratory failure for which he was put on a ventilator on March 3. PTI SUS NN