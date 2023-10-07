Raman Singh writes to PM about ‘irregularities’ in Chhattisgarh recruitment body, seeks CBI probe

Raipur, Oct 7 (PTI) Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh on Saturday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a CBI probe alleging irregularities and nepotism in the selection and evaluation processes of the state recruitment body CGPSC.

Advertisment

In his letter, the senior BJP leader said that around 1.5 lakh aspirants, most of them belonging to middle-class families, take the prestigious Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) exam every year for selection in various posts in the state.

There is anger and disappointment among the youths due to “nepotism” in the candidate selection process for the first time in the history of the PSC exam, Singh’s letter said.

The ex-CM claimed that the top 18 names selected for higher posts in the CGPSC-2021 exam are children and relatives of Congress leaders, a former chairman of the recruitment body and senior officials.

The high court in Chhattisgarh had ordered the state to verify the claims of graft and nepotism in the recruitment of these candidates while hearing a petition by senior BJP MLA and former cabinet minister Nankiram Kanwar last month, Singh said.

Also, irregularities have been exposed in the evaluation and interview of the main examination of the State Service Examination 2022 conducted by the CGPSC, Singh said, urging PM Modi to get the matter probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to “save the future of capable youths of Chhattisgarh”. PTI COR NR