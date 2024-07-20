Ramanand Teerth varsity VC assures action after Ph.D students allege staff crunch

Latur (Maharashtra), July 20 (PTI) Some students pursuing Ph.D at Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University in Nanded have alleged the staff crunch at a department is affecting them, prompting intervention by the vice chancellor who has assured to resolve the issue.

A divyang researcher claimed when he went to submit his research thesis for English on Friday, he was turned away.

"They told me that the department is understaffed. Despite directions from the Deputy Registrar, the concerned officials didn't accept my research thesis," he claimed.

Echoing him, another researcher said he travelled to the varsity on July 1 to submit a progress report on his thesis, but his documents were not accepted and he was asked to visit later.

"The university should resolve the issue of staff crunch and find a solution to avoid inconvenience to students coming from far locations," senate member Ashok Mothe told PTI.

Vice-chancellor Dr Manohar Chaskar said the issue would be resolved and an employee from the concerned department, who retired recently, would be reappointed. PTI COR NSK