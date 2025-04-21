Ramban landslide: All 50 pilgrims from Gujarat safe, says relief commissioner

Gandhinagar, Apr 21 (PTI) All 50 pilgrims from Gujarat who were stranded in the landslide incident in Ramban in Jammu-Kashmir are safe, Gujarat Commissioner of Relief Alok Kumar Pandey said here on Monday.

Three persons were killed and more than 100 people rescued after cloudburst-induced floods and landslides on Sunday caused massive damage to infrastructure, including roads and residential buildings, in Ramban district in the northern Union Territory.

Upon learning that pilgrims from Gujarat were stranded due to the landslide incident, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel promptly instructed authorities to coordinate with the J-K government and ensure the safety and well-being of the pilgrims, Pandey said in a statement.

"Following the CM's instructions and guidance, the Gujarat State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) immediately contacted the relevant authorities in Jammu and Kashmir to ensure the safety and security of the Gujarat pilgrims. The bus carrying tourists from Gujarat is in a safe zone, away from the landslide, and all the travellers are safe," Pandey informed.

"The army personnel have provided food, water, and other essentials to the Gujarat travellers. Moreover, accommodation and meal arrangements have also been made for all the pilgrims at the Army camp," he added.

The travellers from Gujarat currently do not have any medical emergencies and the J-K administration is actively working to safely remove the travel bus trapped in the landslide, Pandey said.

He said those needing additional information in this regard can contact the SEOC in Gandhinagar on 079 232 51900.