Rambhadracharya vows not to visit Banke Bihari until Krishna temple replaces Shahi Idgah mosque

Mathura (UP), Mar 13 (PTI) Popular Hindu spiritual saint Rambhadracharya has vowed not to visit the Banke Bihari temple until a Krishna temple replaces the Shahi Idgah mosque at Krishna Janmasthan here.

Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Mukti Nyas president Mahendra Pratap Singh on Thursday said, "Rambhadracharya has said that he will not visit Thakur Banke Bihari until the original sanctum sanctorum of Lord Krishna is freed and a grand temple of Lord Krishna is built in Mathura." Rambhadracharya also discussed the dispute with Singh and other religious leaders in Vrindavan, where he is currently reciting the Ram Katha.

Several Hindu right wing groups claim that the actual birthplace of Lord Krishna is at the spot where Shahi Idgah currently stands. Lawsuits regarding the matter are pending in court. PTI COR CDN MNK MNK