Ramdas Athawale slams Rahul Gandhi for criticising India in US

Nagpur: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Monday criticised Congress leader and opposition leader Rahul Gandhi for speaking against India while visiting other countries.

Addressing a press conference in Nagpur, Athawale responded to a query about Gandhi’s statement in the USA, where he reportedly raised questions on the BJP-led coalition's victory in the Maharashtra assembly polls and alleged that the Election Commission of India was compromised.

"The NDA did not question the Congress when it won 99 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections or when it secured victory in the Karnataka state elections. But you raise doubts when we win more seats. It is not right to criticise India or talk politics about the country while abroad,” the RPI (A) chief said.

When asked about certain Hindu organisations demanding President’s Rule in West Bengal, Athawale said the violence and hooliganism were increasing under the Mamata Banerjee government.

"Peace should prevail, and it is the responsibility of the Mamata Banerjee government to ensure the safety of both Hindu and Muslim communities. Elections will be held soon in West Bengal, and Mamata Banerjee will lose. My party will support the BJP and will not field any candidates," he said.

Athawale supported the Maharashtra government's decision to implement Hindi as a third language in schools and slammed the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for protesting the move.