Ramdas Kadam row: Uddhav hits back with 'namak haram' barb

Pune, Oct 4 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday dubbed Devendra Fadnavis a "helpless" chief minister who has failed to crack down on "rampant corruption" under his watch.

He termed Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ramdas Kadam as "gaddar and namak haram" after the latter alleged a purposeful "delay" in formally declaring the death of Bal Thackeray in 2012.

Thackeray addressed gatherings of women and Sena (UBT) workers in Pune. He also spoke on different issues during the media interaction.

Speaking at an interaction organised by the Pune Union of Working Journalists, Thackeray stated the Sena (UBT) did not need a certificate on Hindutva from the Bharatiya Janata Party, which was "creating walls within the country.” "India is a beautiful country. It has a great culture. However, these people (the BJP) have vitiated the entire atmosphere and made it hell. These people have created walls within the country. I have been working hard to prevent further deterioration.

"I have said time and again that the BJP cannot run governments in the state or at the Centre. The Narendra Modi government has failed to address issues in Kashmir and Manipur," the former Maharashtra chief minister alleged.

The BJP is taking the country on the path of dictatorship, Thackeray added.

Attacking Fadnavis, he said, "I don't consider anybody as an enemy, not even the prime minister. But considering the state's current situation, the chief minister looks 'hatbal' (helpless) despite (BJP-led Mahayuti) having a brute majority. Despite several instances of corruption, the CM is helpless to act against corrupt individuals," he claimed.

Thackeray alleged the Fadnavis government had failed to help farmers, hit by heavy rains and floods.

"They have still not been able to give a farm loan waiver. When I was CM, I had given loan waivers to farmers," he said.

Responding to criticism that he had abandoned the Hindutva fold (after his alliance with the Congress and NCP (SP) in 2019), the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader claimed it was the BJP that had started 'Saugat-e Modi' campaign to appease Muslims.

"I do not require any certificate on Hindutva from the BJP. My grandfather (Prabhodankar Thackeray) was a well-known reformer. Our Hindutva has been progressive," he said.

Thackeray slammed the Centre over the arrest of Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act.

"I do not want to respond to gaddars (traitors) and 'namak harams (disloyal persons)'", Thackeray said when asked to comment on Ramdas Kadam's remarks.

"When did Shiv Sena pramukh (Bal Thackeray) die? Why was Shiv Sena pramukh's body kept at Matoshree for two days? I slept on a bench at Matoshree for eight days (when Bal Thackeray was seriously ill)", Kadam had said while addressing the Shiv Sena's Dussehra rally on Thursday.

Thackeray said Maharashtra knows the value of the Thackeray brand, which was evident during the recent Dussehra congregation held at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

"Despite heavy rains, the devout Shiv Sainiks thronged Shivaji Park," he added.

Citing the announcement of various welfare schemes in poll-bound Bihar, he appealed to the Centre to extend financial assistance to women in Maharashtra.

Addressing a gathering of women, Thackeray stated that the state government provided financial assistance to women for two to three months during elections, just to win votes.

"This is cheating. Ladki Bahins desperately need financial help. I hope PM Modi will announce some aid during his upcoming visit to Maharashtra", he added.

Thackeray said the (Central) government acted promptly when Bihar needed financial help.

"If you are providing assistance, do not restrict it to Bihar; extend it to all women in the country. These women are not paid voters," he added.

Addressing Sena (UBT) workers, Thackeray called for expanding the party network by setting up "shakhas" or branch offices.

Without naming Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, he said the attempt to break the Shiv Sena will never succeed.

He said the Sena (UBT) can win the upcoming elections to local bodies in Maharashtra, provided it works hard.

"Vote theft is the result of illegal voting. Why can't we do the same thing that Rahul Gandhi ji has done? Find bogus voters. We won the Lok Sabha polls, but lost assembly polls, which were held shortly," he told the party workers. PTI SPK COR BNM NSK