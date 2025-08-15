Ramdas Soren: A tireless advocate for education, tribal rights

Ranchi, Aug 15 (PTI) Jharkhand Education Minister and JMM legislator Ramdas Soren, who died while undergoing treatment in a New Delhi hospital on Friday, will be remembered for his simplicity, grassroots connection, and unwavering dedication to public service.

Soren, who was born in East Singhbhum district's Ghorabanda village on January 1, 1963, hailed from a middle-class farmers' family.

He began his political journey as the gram pradhan of the Ghorabanda panchayat, eventually rising to become one of the most influential ministers in the Hemant Soren-led cabinet.

He became Jamshedpur East president of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) in 1990.

He then moved to Ghatshila and started preparing to contest from there in the 2005 Assembly polls. But the seat went to the Congress, which was an alliance partner of the JMM. Then, he contested the polls as an independent candidate but lost.

Father of three sons and a daughter, Soren contested the 2009 Assembly polls from Ghatshila and became a member of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly for the first time.

Though he lost the seat in 2014 to BJP’s Lakshman Tudu, he made a strong comeback in 2019, reclaiming the seat.

Soren won the seat for the third time in 2024 by defeating BJP's Babulal Soren, son of former Chief Minister Champai Soren.

He was inducted into the state cabinet on August 30, after Champai Soren resigned as minister and MLA.

He was made the Minister of School Education and Literacy Department in the Hemant Soren government. PTI SAN MNB