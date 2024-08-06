Ramdev condemns targeted attacks on Hindu establishments in Bangladesh

Dehradun, Aug 6 (PTI) Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev on Tuesday condemned the targeted attacks on temples, houses and commercial establishments of the Hindus in Bangladesh and asked the Centre to do all it can politically and diplomatically to protect the Hindu minority in the neighbouring country.

He also asked the Centre to deal sternly with people floating videos on social media platforms with the intention to foment trouble and create instability in India.

"I condemn the targeted attacks in Bangladesh on temples, houses and business establishments of Hindus in Bangladesh over the past two days. They might increase in the coming days. India will have to do whatever it can politically as well as diplomatically to ensure that the Hindu minorities in Bangladesh are not harmed," Ramdev told PTI video service.

"Communal violence is at its peak in Bangladesh. Jamait-e-Islami and all fundamentalist forces are showing their cruelty. There should be no reiteration of any such incident. It would not be tolerated," he added.

He appealed to the Centre and the opposition to stand united at this hour in support of the Hindu minority in Bangladesh so that no one dares assault the dignity of their families and women.

The yoga guru also said he can see ill-intentioned people in India uploading videos on the social media to create trouble and instability like the current one in Bangladesh in the name of castes, reservation and the Constitution.

"The Centre will have to deal sternly with them. We will have to stand united in India to show the strength of Hindus to the world," Ramdev said. PTI ALM AS AS