Ramdevra fair begins in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer

Jaisalmer, Sep 5 (PTI) Scores of devotees on Thursday morning took part in the ‘Mangala Aarti’, which marked the beginning of the annual fair in Ramdevra town here.

The fair is organised to commemorate the incarnation of Baba Ramdev, a folk deity in western Rajasthan.

A golden crown was installed on the deity’s ‘samadhi’ (resting place) on the occasion and priest Kamal Kishore Changani performed the ‘abhishek’ with milk, curd, honey, fragrance and panchamrit. Lakhs of devotees from across the country are expected to participate in the fair and extensive arrangements have been made for their convenience and security, officials said.

Pokhram MLA Mahant Pratap Puri, District Collector Pratap Singh, District Superintendent of Police Sudhir Chaudhary also paid obeisance to Baba's Samadhi.

After the rituals, Pratap Singh and Sudhir Chaudhary took stock of the arrangements and gave necessary instructions to the officials associated with the fair.