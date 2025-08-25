Ramdevra fair begins in Rajasthan's Jisalmer, devotees throng shrine

Jaisalmer, Aug 25 (PTI) The 641st annual fair of folk deity Baba Ramdev, revered across communities, began on Monday in Ramdevra near Pokhran here with the traditional mangla aarti.

Priest Kamal Kishore Chhangani performed rituals with milk, curd, honey, perfume and panchamrit.

Additional District Collector Parsa Ram Saini paid his respects to the annual remembrance ceremony of the deity as thousands of devotees queued up to offer their prayers.

District administration has made elaborate arrangements for the safety and convenience of pilgrims expected from across the country. Jaisalmer Superintendent of Police Abhishek Shivhare along with senior officials reviewed the arrangements on the fairground.

According to the Hindu calendar, the Ramdevra fair is held every year from Bhadrapad Shukla Paksha Dwitiya to Ekadashi. This year it officially commenced on August 25, though devotees, locally known as jatru, begun arriving on foot days earlier.

The shrine, located at Runicha Dham in Pokhran and popularly called Ramdevra, attracts devotees from different religions, including Hindus, Muslims, Jains and Sikhs.

Historians note that Baba Ramdev, regarded as an incarnation of Lord Krishna and a spiritual figure venerated for social equality, took samadhi in 1459 AD at the age of 33. Since then, his shrine has been a centre of faith and harmony.

This year marks the 641st annual fair, with lakhs of pilgrims expected over the coming weeks. PTI COR AG OZ OZ