Ramen Deka sworn in as Chhattisgarh Governor

Raipur, Jul 31 (PTI) Ramen Deka on Wednesday took oath as the 10th Governor of Chhattisgarh at a function held at the Raj Bhavan here.

Deka, a former Lok Sabha member from Assam and ex-BJP national secretary, succeeded Biswabhusan Harichandan, who held the post since February 2023.

Chhattisgarh High Court Chief Ramesh Sinha administered the oath of office and secrecy to Deka.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, assembly speaker Raman Singh, state ministers, former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and senior bureaucrats were present on the occasion.

Hailing from Assam, 70-year old Deka was elected as an Member of Parliament (MP) twice (in 2009 and 2014) and served as the president of BJP's Assam state unit. He is among the founder members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

After arriving in Raipur on Tuesday, Deka said facilitating the development of Chhattisgarh was his top priority. PTI TKP NP