Ramesh Bidhuri's remarks at election meetings spark controversy; Cong, AAP call BJP 'anti-women'

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) BJP candidate from Kalkaji Ramesh Bidhuri on Sunday drew flak for his remark that he will make roads which will be like Congress leader "Priyanka Gandhi's cheeks" in his constituency, with the Congress demanding an apology from him for "insulting women" and some leaders in his party also voicing their disapproval.

Even as Bidhuri expressed regret over the comment following the uproar, the Aam Aadmi Party alleged that he made derogatory remarks against Delhi Chief Minister Atishi at the Sunday rally in Rohini, which was later addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Kejriwal swore over his children's lives not to go with the corrupt Congress; Marlena changed her father. Earlier she was Marlena, now she has become Singh. This is their character," Bidhuri said attacking AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi at the rally.

Kejriwal said that the BJP leaders have crossed "all limits of shamelessness" and the people of Delhi will not tolerate the insult of a woman chief minister. "All the women in Delhi will take revenge for this," the AAP chief said on X.

The Congress and AAP alleged that Bidhuri's remarks reflected the BJP's "anti-women" mindset.

"Lalu said in Bihar that he would make roads like Hema Malini's cheeks, but he lied, he could not do it. I assure you that just as we made the roads in Okhla and Sangam Vihar, we will make all the roads in Kalkaji like Priyanka Gandhi's cheeks," Bidhuri is heard saying in the purported video, which went viral on social media.

The statement was made by Bidhuri during campaigning in the Kalkaji constituency on Saturday, one of his aides said.

"Ramesh Bidhuri's statement regarding Priyanka Gandhi is not only extremely shameful but shows their ugly anti-women thinking. But what else can be expected from a man who used foul language against his fellow MP in the House and did not receive any punishment?" Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said.

"Not only Bidhuri, but the BJP's top leadership should apologise with folded hands," Shrinate said, adding it was not only an insult to Priyanka Gandhi but to all women.

Bidhuri, who has courted controversies in the past too over his statements, initially remained defiant, pointing to similar remarks by RJD leader Lalu Prasad on actor and BJP MP Hema Malini.

Asked about the Congress' demand for an apology, Bidhuri sought to defend himself by saying, "If this is a mistake, then the one who committed it first should apologise. Isn't Hema Malini a woman?" Accusing the Congress of hypocrisy, he said, "Hema Malini was from a simple family, is she not a woman? The one who is from a known family is a woman, how is it possible? "Hema Malini is from the South, does that mean that she is not a woman? Everybody should get respect. ... they should have made him (Lalu Prasad) apologise, they did not ask for it because she was from a simple family. It is their hypocrisy," Bidhuri told reporters.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva stressed that such statements should be avoided and said all should follow proper conduct regarding language and respect for women, while reminding the Congress of the objectionable statements by its leaders and allies in the past.

"I have not heard the entire statement of Ramesh Bidhuri but I think that all the women, who are in politics, face a lot of difficulties.

"So, we should not make such statements and should exercise restraint in our language. I would also tell the Congress that when such remarks are made against our MP Hema Malini, you don't stop it. Having said that, respect for women and maintaining control over our language is our duty and such statements are not welcomed by us," he said.

BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat said, "A politician should say anything after giving a thought to it." As the chorus of criticism grew, Bidhuri, a former two-time MP from South Delhi and three-term MLA from Tughalqabad, in a post on X in the evening claimed that his remarks were being misinterpreted by some for political gain.

"It was not my intention to insult anyone. Still, if any person has been hurt then I express regret," Bidhuri said.

Delhi chief minister and AAP candidate from Kalkaji Atishi slammed the BJP, accusing it of fielding an "anti-women" candidate from the constituency.

"I believe that not only the people of Kalkaji but also the citizens of Delhi, especially the women, will give a fitting response to the BJP for these comments and this mindset in the upcoming elections," she said.

Such remarks not only degrade public discourse but also reflect a larger issue of "misogyny" within the BJP, she charged.

Congress candidate from Kalkaji and Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba lashed out at Bidhuri, accusing him of "insulting" women once again in his "usual indecent language".

"Will the public in Kalkaji have such a person who cares neither for the dignity of the House (Parliament) nor respects the women," she said in a post on X.

The Mahila Congress workers led by Lamba also torched an effigy of Bidhuri.

The elections for the 70-member Delhi Assembly are due next month.

Bidhuri is not new to controversies surrounding his public statements. Last year, he invited widespread condemnation over his outburst against then BSP MP Danish Ali in the Lok Sabha.

The BJP leader had expressed regret for his objectionable remarks in a meeting of the Lok Sabha Privileges Committee, after a complaint was filed against him. PTI VIT RT