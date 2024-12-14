Ramesh Chennithala condoles death of senior Congress leader E V K S Elangovan

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 14 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Saturday condoled the death of former Union Minister E V K S Elangovan, terming it an "immense loss" to the party and Tamil Nadu.

Elangovan died due to age-related ailments at a private hospital in Chennai on Saturday. He was 75.

The legislator from Erode East constituency had not been keeping well for over a month and was admitted to the hospital on November 11.

Chennithala, in his condolence message, recalled that when he was in -charge of Tamil Nadu, he had worked with Elangovan who was then the PCC president of the state.

"I had the privilege of working closely with him and shared a warm and personal bond. In times of adversity, when the party faced significant challenges, Elangovan stood out with his extraordinary leadership, guiding the party with strength and determination," he said.

He paid tribute to Elangovan and extended heartfelt condolences to his family. PTI HMP HMP ROH