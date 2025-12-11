Ramesh gives Rajnath copy of Maniben Patel's diary entries to rebut his 'Nehru-Babri' claim

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday gave to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh a copy of diary entries in Gujarati of Vallabhbhai Patel's daughter that appeared in a book, and told him that there was no mention in them of his claim that Jawaharlal Nehru wanted to build the Babri masjid using public funds.

Ramesh met Singh as soon as he alighted from his car outside Makar Dwar of Parliament.

Ramesh told Singh that he had especially brought for him Maniben Patel's diary entries in Gujarati, to which the BJP leader responded saying, "we have it in English".

While handing over the papers containing the original diary entries in Gujarati that appeared in a book as well as its Hindi translation, Ramesh told him to read it and Singh, who was heading for the Makar Dwar, replied that he did not know Gujarati.

The Congress leader said there was no mention in the diary entries of Singh's claim that Nehru wanted to build the Babri masjid using public funds.

The Congress last week had shared diary entries of Vallabhbhai Patel's daughter from a book to rebut Singh's claim that Nehru wanted to build the Babri masjid using public funds, and demanded that Singh apologise for spreading "falsehoods".

Ramesh had claimed the defence minister was spreading falsehoods to improve his relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Here is Maniben's original diary entry in Gujarati on pages 212-213 in the book Samarpit Padchhayo Sardarno' by CA R S Patel 'Aaresh', published by Sardar Patel Vallabhbhai Patel Memorial Society, 2025," Ramesh had said on X, sharing screenshots of the relevant pages from the book.

There is a huge difference between what is contained in the original diary entry and what Rajnath Singh ji and his fellow 'distorians' are propagating, Ramesh had said.

The Congress had earlier termed Singh's claim that Nehru wanted to build the Babri masjid using public funds a lie and WhatsApp university story, and said the defence minister should not walk in Prime Minister Modi's path.

Addressing a gathering at Sadhli village in Gujarat's Vadodara district last Tuesday, Singh said Nehru wanted to build the Babri masjid using public funds, but Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel didn't allow his plans to succeed.

The BJP had cited a book by Vallabhbhai Patel's daughter to double down on Singh's claims, and said the first prime minister also said he felt "repelled" by some of the temples in south India despite their beauty.

The source of what Rajnath Singh said is the 'Inside Story of Sardar Patel, Diary of Maniben Patel'," BJP Rajya Sabha MP and national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi had said at a press conference at the party headquarters while responding to media queries on the issue.

Trivedi had claimed that on Page 24 of the book, it is written that Nehru also raised the question of the Babri mosque, but Sardar Patel made it clear that the government could not spend any money on building a mosque.PTI ASK DV DV