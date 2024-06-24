Ramesh greets Nadda on appointment as Leader of House in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) Congress leader Jairam Ramesh welcomed the appointment of J P Nadda as the Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, and hoped he will take the opposition along by allowing it to raise its issues.

"Greetings to J P Nadda ji on his being nominated as the Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha. As Venkaiah Naidu garu might have said - if the Leader of the House can accommodate, the Opposition can cooperate," Ramesh, the chief whip of the Congress in the Rajya Sabha, said in a post on 'X'.

According to official sources, BJP president and Union minister Jagat Prakash Nadda has been named the Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha.

Nadda replaces Union minister Piyush Goyal, who recently won the Lok Sabha election and took oath on Monday as a member of the Lower House of Parliament.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha. PTI SKC IJT