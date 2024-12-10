Ramgiri Maharaj calls for Central intervention to protect Bangladeshi Hindus

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Dec 10 (PTI) Religious leader Ramgiri Maharaj on Tuesday demanded swift intervention by the Central government to stop atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh.

He also asked the Hindu community not to split into caste groups and stay united.

The seer addressed a gathering of protesters at the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (earlier Aurangabad) district collectorate. The demonstration against attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh was organised by the Sakal Hindu Janjagar Samiti.

"Hindus are suffering due to atrocities in Bangladesh. Even Hindu women are not spared. Temples and Buddha Viharas are being vandalised. Sanatan Dharma doesn't hate any community," he said.

The ISKCON fed the people of Bangladesh during the COVID-19 pandemic but they are now turned against the organisation, he said.

"Some mean-minded people are coming on the streets. They call for believing in the Indian constitution. If that is the case why slogans like 'sar tan se juda' (beheading) are raised? He said Hindus should not be divided into castes.

"The government should act strictly against perpetrators of injustice and atrocities in Bangladesh. If the government can't make such decisions, then the community should come forward. Atrocities on Hindus must be stopped," he added.

Ramgiri Maharaj further said everyone has the freedom to follow the religion of choice.

The Hindu seer had stirred controversy earlier this year over his alleged objectionable remarks against Prophet Mohammad and Islam, leading to the registration of several cases against him across Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, demonstrations were held over the Bangladesh situation in Nanded and Parbhani cities and in some villages in Beed district in the Marathwada region on Tuesday.

Shiv Sena MLA Balaji Kalyankar joined a demonstration in Nanded organised by a Hindu organisation. A peaceful bandh was observed in Parli town in Beed district and Parbhani city. PTI AW NSK