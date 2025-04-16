Ramjal Setu Link project to fulfil drinking, irrigation needs in 17 Rajasthan districts: CM

Jaipur, Apr 16 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said on Wednesday that the revised PKC-ERCP (Ramjal Setu Link) project will fulfil drinking water and irrigation needs in 17 districts of the state.

Sharma, who was presiding over a meeting of the Water Resources Department and two other departments, said that industries that are going to come up in these districts will also get water as required.

The CM said that to speed up the Parvati Kalisindh Chambal - Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (PKC-ERCP), work orders worth Rs 9,600 crore have been issued in the first phase, and all necessary help will be provided to finish the project in the next two years, according to an official statement.

A report should be submitted to the chief minister's office every 15 days, and officers should be appointed to coordinate the land acquisition work, he told the officials while reviewing the progress of the revised PKC-ERCP project.

The Ramjal Setu Link project is a river interlinking project designed to divert surplus water from Chambal and its tributaries to a number of river basins, including Banganga, Ruparail and Parvatani.

During the meeting, Sharma informed that in the first phase of the Yamuna Water Agreement, an agreement has been reached to prepare a joint report (DPR) for the flow system to bring water from Tajewala Head in Haryana to Rajasthan.

Sharma also reviewed the progress of the Parwan mega multipurpose irrigation project, the Dholpur lift irrigation project and the Isarda drinking water project.