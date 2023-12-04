Ramjas College Principal office 'gheraod' over displacement of 8 ad hoc teachers

New Delhi: Students of Delhi University on Monday staged a demonstration at Ramjas College against the alleged displacement of eight ad hoc teachers from its English Department.

Hardeep Kaur, acting principal of Ramjas College, refused to comment on the issue when she was reached out.

One displaced teacher on condition of anonymity said their removal was an ideological move.

"We are left with no other option than to look out for other jobs. The displacement is politically motivated and the new recruitment is done to suit a certain ideology."

"AISA activists along with students of Ramjas College gheraoed the principal's office against the politically motivated displacement of ad-hoc teachers in English Department of the college," AISA, a student group affiliated with CPI-Marxist-Leninist, said in a statement.

The outfit said they will hold a demonstration outside the principal's office on Tuesday as well.

The protest was triggered after the college chose not to appoint eight out of ten teachers of the College's English Department in permanent roles in its ongoing recruitment drive.

"English Department of Ramjas was considered as one of the best Departments. It was not without the contribution of colleagues working on ad hoc basis. How can a college displace those who worked for past several years. It is unfortunate that trained teachers are often being replaced by those who do not have a day's teaching experience," Abha Dev Habib, secretary, Democratic Teachers' Front, said.