Ramleelas in Delhi to showcase themes ranging from G20 to Kashi Vishwanath Temple

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) This year, Ramleelas in Delhi are not only going to be richer in terms of grandeur and aesthetics, but will also revolve around themes ranging from the success of the G20 Summit to the replica of Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

The Ramleela committees in the national capital are also ecstatic for the 14-day event with the Delhi government granting them the permission to use of loudspeakers till midnight for Ramleela and Durga Puja.

The Lav Kush Ramleela Committee, which organises Ramleela every year at the iconic Red Fort grounds, will witness Bollywood and TV personalities playing key roles like every year, said Arjun Kumar, chairman of the committee.

“Lav Kush Ramleela Committee will make a 150X50 feet three-storey stage at the Red Fort ground. A model of Kashi Vishwanath Dham will be constructed atop the stage. Skilled craftsmen from Varanasi, Mathura, Rajasthan, and Haryana are diligently constructing the model," he told PTI.

The casting is underway and several actors have been finalised. TV actor Gagan Malik will play Lord Ram, Haryana-based actress Kavita Joshi will play Goddess Sita and Mukesh Rishi, known for his roles in films like Sooryavansham and Sarfarosh, will play the demon king Ravan, Kumar added.

"These effigies will be 100 feet, 90 feet and 80 feet, in height respectively," he said.

The Shri Ram Dharmik Leela Committee in Tri Nagar is celebrating the success of the G20 Summit. With a budget of approximately Rs 60 lakh, the committee is all set to host the celebrations from 15 to 24 October.

"This grand celebration is being organised in a 10,000-square metre area," said Anil Garg, general secretary of the committee told PTI.

At the Keshav Ramleela in Netaji Subhas Place, Pitampura, the oragnisers have tried to recreate the Bharat Mandapam, which hosted the G20 Summit last month. They have installed a Nataraja Murti, which will serve as a selfie-point for the visitors.

Ashok Goyal, chairman of the committee, said the Ramleela will take place from 9 pm to 12 pm.

"The Nataraja Murti will serve as a selfie-point for the visitors, and the artists participating would be from Shri Ram Kala Kendra. The venue covers an expansive area of 1.25 lakh square feet," he said.