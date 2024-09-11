Ramlila Committee delegation meets MCD mayor; seeks adequate arrangements at Ramlila Ground

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) A delegation of a Ramlila Organising Committee on Wednesday met MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi and urged her to make necessary arrangements for the event at the Ramlila Ground here, an official statement said.

Oberoi gave instructions to the concerned departments to maintain cleanliness at the ground in central Delhi during the staging of the theatrical performance of the Hindu epic Ramayana performed during the Dussehra festival.

"The Department of Environment Management Services (DEMS) under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has been directed to maintain cleanliness at the ground," the statement said.

The Public Health Department will make the arrangements to spray pesticides at regular intervals, and other associated arrangements like mobile dispensaries and toilets, it added.

The MCD's Horticulture Department will prune the trees at the venue and decorate the stage with plants while the Engineering Department shall fix and repair the roads. Also, the MCD will arrange lights near the stage, it said. PTI MHS MSN RHL RHL