Ramlilas inspire society with values of dignity, discipline and service: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday said that Ramlilas are not merely religious festivals but also a cultural and social medium that inspires the society with values of dignity, discipline and service, as she performed Bhoomi Pujan ceremonies for three Ramlilas in the capital.

With preparations in full swing, the chief minister attended the foundation ceremonies of two Ramlilas at the Red Fort grounds -- Shri Dharmik Leela Committee (Bagichi Madhavdas) and the Luv-Kush Ramlila Committee -- and that of Shri Ram-Lakhan Dharmik Sabha in Pitampura.

Gupta reaffirmed that Delhi government is fully committed to enriching the capital's cultural life and preserving its traditions.

Extending her best wishes to the organisers and devotees, the chief minister said Ramlilas embody timeless lessons for the society and reflect Delhi's cultural identity.

She also said the government has set up a single-window system to ensure that the organisers receive timely and hassle-free permissions for Ramlila celebrations.

"Delhi takes pride in traditions such as Ramlila, which spiritually and culturally unite the society. The grand celebrations in Delhi and across the country offer lakhs of devotees an opportunity to connect with the ideals of Lord Ram," Gupta said.

She assured that the government remains committed to the seamless conduct of all religious and cultural events, and it will ensure that neither the organisers nor the devotees face any inconvenience.