Ramlilas to be bigger, better this year: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday said Ramlilas in the national capital will be grander and hassle-free this year.

Attending the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony of the Luv Kush Ramlila Committee, the chief minister said the celebrations this year will be bigger and better than previous years.

"Ramlila committees had shared their problems with us, and I assure you that they won't arise this year. We have made a single window clearance system for all permissions," Gupta said. PTI SLB ANM ARI