Ramoji Group announces contribution Rs five crore to support flood victims in Andhra, T'gana

Hyderabad: The Ramoji Group, through the Eenadu Relief Fund, has announced a contribution of Rs five crore to support the victims of recent heavy rains and floods in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

"In these harrowing times, as the cries for help echo across the flood-ravaged landscapes, it is our duty as a community to come together and extend our support to those in need," the Ramoji Group said in a release here.

The Eenadu Relief Fund is dedicated to immediate rescue operations and the long-term rehabilitation of those affected, it said.

"We earnestly appeal to every individual and organisation to join hands with us in this humanitarian effort. Your generous contributions to the Eenadu Relief Fund can make a tangible difference in restoring lives, rebuilding homes, and rekindling hope for those who have lost everything," it said.