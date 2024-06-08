Ramoji's contributions will continue to inspire all: Jharkhand Guv C P Radhakrishnan

Ranchi: Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan on Saturday condoled the death of noted media personality Ramoji Rao, saying he will continue to inspire all.

"Deeply saddened by the passing away of Ramoji Group's founder, Ramoji Rao Garu. His contributions will continue to inspire us all. This is an irreparable loss," Radhakrishnan said in a post on X.

Deeply saddened to learn the passing away of our respected beloved Shri Ramoji Rao Garu. A legend who revolutionized Indian media & cinema with his rich and immense contributions.



I convey my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and followers during this difficult time.… pic.twitter.com/6ggSCQKR5I — CP Radhakrishnan (@CPRGuv) June 8, 2024

"My heartfelt condolences and prayers go out to his family. May his soul rest in peace," he added.

Veteran media personality and Ramoji group chairman Ramoji Rao died at a hospital in Hyderabad early on Saturday.

Rao (88), who was undergoing treatment for the past few days, breathed his last at 4.50 am, according to ETV, Telangana, one of the Ramoji group channels.