Ramon Magsaysay award recipients meet Dalai Lama in Dharamsala

Dharamsala (HP), Sep 4 (PTI) In a momentous gathering at the Dalai Lama's residence at Dharamsala, members of the Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation's board of trustees, foundation members and six distinguished recipients of the award had an audience with spiritual Tibetan leader on Wednesday.

During the audience, Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation President Susanna B Afan officially launched a seven-volume series titled 'The Greatness of Spirit: Stories of Love, Courage, and Service', a statement issue here said.

This collection commemorates the 65th anniversary of the award and features narratives that highlight the extraordinary courage and selfless service of 326 individuals and 22 organisations across Asia who have been honoured with the Ramon Magsaysay Award since its inception in 1958.

The series underscores the profound impact of altruistic actions and the significant differences they have made in communities throughout the region.

Following the audience, Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation CEO Cheche Laze described the meeting with Dalai Lama as a deeply blessed and unforgettable experience.

Aruna Roy, who received the Ramon Magsaysay Award in 2000, shared her reflections with the media, saying, "I first met His Holiness when I was 10 years old, and since then, I have had the privilege of meeting him on several occasions. To me, he is the greatest human being alive today.

"He has profoundly influenced my life, and guided by his teachings, I strive to serve those in need with love and compassion," she said.

T M Krishna, another recipient of the award in 2016, also expressed his admiration and said, "His Holiness is a unique and revered figure in the world, consistently advocating for love, compassion and non-violence. This audience with him was a blessed and unforgettable moment." The Dalai Lama himself is no stranger to the Ramon Magsaysay Award. He received the honour in 1959 at the age of 24, making him the youngest recipient in the award's history. This award was Dalai Lama's first international recognition.

Conchita Carpio Morales, a laureate from the Philippines, reflected on the significance of the meeting, saying, "We are here to meet the Dalai Lama. It was a sacred encounter, and I was blessed to receive his teachings on non-violence and to hold his hand."